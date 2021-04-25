Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 298,295 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,295 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

