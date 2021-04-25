Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

