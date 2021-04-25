Bottos 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,911.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $51,911.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00095034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.86 or 0.00697277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.52 or 0.07843617 BTC.

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

