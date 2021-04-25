Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.34

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.00681783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.41 or 0.08075230 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

