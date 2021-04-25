Bridge Oracle Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Billion (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $57.30 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Oracle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01045012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,775.65 or 1.00584357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00635374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Oracle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.