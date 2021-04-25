Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE BNL opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

