Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after buying an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 383,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,272. The company has a market capitalization of $782.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

