Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $153.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $150.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

MPAA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,172. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.