Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $20.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $129.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 62,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT remained flat at $$3.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,835,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,004. The company has a market cap of $464.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.