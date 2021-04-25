Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 221,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

