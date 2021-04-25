Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SURF. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $292.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,785 over the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

