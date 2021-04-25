Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000.

BALY stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.