Brokerages Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 218,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

