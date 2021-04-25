Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 367,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,831. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

