Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.17. Green Dot reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of GDOT opened at $44.43 on Friday. Green Dot has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

