Brokerages Expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Grubhub by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 464,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $60,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

