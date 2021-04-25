Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. Intel reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 77,519,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

