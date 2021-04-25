Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

