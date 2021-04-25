Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 1,640,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.