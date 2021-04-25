Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report sales of $471.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.90 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,860. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

