Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $99,734.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $531,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 147,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,124. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $639.79 million, a PE ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

