Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 86,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,465. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

