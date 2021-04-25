Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Robert Half International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Robert Half International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

