Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 439,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

