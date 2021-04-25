Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

