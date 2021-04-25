Brokerages Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) PT at $8.25

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

AGRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 544,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

