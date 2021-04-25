Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $38.00

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

ATUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

