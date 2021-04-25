Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $8.19

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 11,165,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,284,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,056,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

