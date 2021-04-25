Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $71.63

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research firms have commented on BG. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

