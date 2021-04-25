Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $61.57

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 1,369,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.