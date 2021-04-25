Brokerages Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Target Price at GBX 905

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($11.82).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

GFTU traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,085 ($14.18). 507,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,704. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,127 ($14.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 904.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total transaction of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.