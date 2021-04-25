Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) PT at GBX 101.20

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:ITV traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.60 ($1.54). 5,726,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

