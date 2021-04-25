Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,239. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

