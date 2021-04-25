Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $11.29

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 85.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 211,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,571. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

