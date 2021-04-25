Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $64.16

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.16.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

UBER stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 8,763,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,250,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

