Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

