Brokers Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

KMI stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

