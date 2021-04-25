Brokers Set Expectations for Robert Half International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the business services provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

