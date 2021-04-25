Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59. The company has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

