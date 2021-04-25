Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,490 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

