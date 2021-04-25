Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

