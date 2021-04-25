Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 4.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

