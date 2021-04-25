Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

