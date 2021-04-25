Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

