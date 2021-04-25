Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNZL. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,454 ($32.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,332.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,395.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.09%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31). Insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $96,317,216 over the last 90 days.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

