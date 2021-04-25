Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,775.53

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,775.53 ($23.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,083 ($27.21). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,078 ($27.15), with a volume of 457,615 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 407.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,999.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,775.53.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

