Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Sells $25,442.20 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $25,442.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.28 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

