Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.27

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 98 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.