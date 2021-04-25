BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will End on April 28th (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:BYTSU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BYTSU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20.

About BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

