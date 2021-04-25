Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Cable One comprises 5.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 2.73% of Cable One worth $301,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,846.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,687.00 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,810.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

